7-year-old applies for job at Google, gets reply from CEO Sundar Pichai

A seven year old, Chloe Bridgewater from the United Kingdom applied for a job at Google. In her adorable handwritten application addressed to the CEO Sundar Pichai, she wrote "Dear Google boss… My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with Google."

She also mentioned her dreams, school, her sister and her first letter she had written to Father Christmas.

"My dad told me that if I carry on being good and learning things that one day I will be able to have a job at Google", the girl wrote.

She ended her letter saying, "Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas".

Here's the letter shared by her father Andy Bridgewater with Business Insider:

Dear google boss,

My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the olympics. I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday. My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and wide go karts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computers one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mum and dada I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google. My sister Hollie is also very clever but she like doll and dressing up, she is 5. My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in google. I don't really knwo what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now. Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Good bye.

Chloe Bridgewater Age 7

But little did she know, that her letter would catch the Google boss's attention and he would reply to her. This was what Pichai advised the little girl.



Dear Chloe,

Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like computers and robots, an hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think if you keep working hard and follow your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to-from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school.

All the best to you and your family.

Andy Bridgewater, the girl's father, wrote in a LinkedIn post that how his daughter lost her confidence after she had an accident a couple of years ago.

"However, to say she is delighted after receiving this letter signed by Sundar Pichai himself is an understatement," the father wrote in a post.

