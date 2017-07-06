95% of the country has received normal to excess rainfall till date

The country as a whole has received a cumulative area weighted rainfall of 217.3 mm up to 5 July 2017 which was five per cent above the normal cumulative of 206.7 mm between June 01, 2017 & July 05, 2017. This is as per the data released by the India Meteorological Department.

During the period 57 per cent of the country received normal rainfall while 22 per cent had received excess rainfall. Of the total area, five per cent received deficient rainfall. Going by this yardstick, the north western region received 47 per cent above normal, followed by central India with 5 per cent in excess of the normal rainfall.

East and north East India regions witnessed a deficit of 9 per cent with the southern peninsula restricting to 1 deficit from the normal. On a cumulative basis, 21 subdivisions received normal rainfall and eight received excess rainfall. Three subdivisions which received deficit rainfall were Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and South Interior Karnataka.

Figures are % deviation from normal for the period between 01.06.2017-05.07.2017

