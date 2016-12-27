Aamir Khan's Dangal shines at the Box Office, but can it break Salman's Sultan record?

Aamir Khan's Dangal inched closer to the Rs 150-crore mark with Rs 25 crore earnings on Monday after a stellar opening weekend.

The film, which has received accolades from both the critics and the audience, is already in the Rs 100 crore club.

Dangal earned Rs 34.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 40 crore on Sunday. The film had made Rs 29.78 crore on Friday, the day it released.

Dangal has also impressed the Indian audience abroad, with strong figures emerging from overseas.

The film has already made over Rs 76 crore overseas, Adarsh wrote in another tweet.

Dangal features among the top earning films of 2016, but it remains to be seen if it can defeat Salman Khan's Sultan, another film based on wrestling.

With a budget of 90 crore, in just 12 days of its release, Sultan earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. It had also witnessed a massive opening on the first two days with Rs 73.74 crores.

Dangal is inspired from a the real life story of female Indian wrestlers and sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

The film shows the lengths to which Geeta and Babita's father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who himself was a wrestler, goes to train his daughters in Harayana where women wrestlers were earlier unheard of.