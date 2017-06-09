Aamir Khan gets a new fan: Want more Dangal like movies in China, Chinese President tells Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bollywood icon Amir Khan's film Dangal found a special mention in Chinese President Xi Jinping's conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Friday.

President Xi Jinping told his Indian counterpart that he 'loved' Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal , which recently released in China. Xi Jinping also said that he wanted to see more such movies in China in the future, Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told media.

Meanwhile, continuing its record breaking spree, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal kicked out the 2016 Hong Kong-China action film Operation Mekong out of the number 20 spot to become China's top 20 highest-grossing movies in history.

Not just this, Nitesh Tiwari directed sports biopic has been touching new milestones ever since its release in China.

Aamir Khan's film has already become the highest-grossing non-Chinese/non-English language film in China. The movie earned $1.17 million on June 6, 2017 and reached Rs 1106.25 crore in China till June 6 2017.

According to a Forbes report, with 26 days left to go in its China run, Dangal should pick up another $20 million. If that happens, it would become the 15th highest grosser in Chinese history surpassing the Hollywood film, Avatar.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions and UTV Motion Pictures, it stars Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to be world-class wrestlers, both of who go on to win medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

