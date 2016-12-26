Aamir Khan's Dangal makes grand entry to 100 crore club

With a record collection of Rs 107 crore in its opening weekend, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal makes a grand entry to Bollywood's 100 crore club.

On Friday, the sports biopic did a business of Rs 29.78 crore at the domestic market and became Aamir's second highest opening day grosser after Dhoom 3 (Rs 36.22 crore).

Earning praises from the audience and the critics, Dangal on Saturday collected Rs 34.82 crore and on Sunday minted 42.35 crore.





#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr. Total: â¹ 106.95 cr [incl Tamil and Telugu]. India biz. FANTABULOUS! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016

With no major releases in coming weeks, Dangal is expected to break more Bollywood records at the Box office.

Based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, Dangal has so far come up as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016. In Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Monday that the movie would be tax-free in the state.