Air India ranked third worst performing airline in the world

Already going through a difficult phase, national carrier- Air India got itself into a list it would completely like to forget about.

According to statistics prepared by an aviation insights company, FlightStats, the worst 10 international airlines of 2016 include India's third largest airline- Air India.



Air India has been ranked third among the worst airlines across the world. While, Netherlands flag carrier KLM has been crowned as the best international airline in 2016.

According to Jim Hetzel, vice president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, compiling the list is no small feat.

"We stitch data together from 500 different sources," he said.

Among those sources are flight-tracking and positional services, airport runway times, radar services, airline records, airport data, and such governing bodies as Eurocontrol and the Federal Aviation Administration.

(With inputs from agencies)





