Arnab Goswami's Republic to launch on Hotstar, a first for a news show

Star India's online streaming website Hotstar announced its partnership with Arnab Goswami's new venture Republic TV. This would be the first time for an online portal to stream the news channel in India.

Republic TV will be available for users to watch on Hotstar's platform at anytime and anywhere.

Star India Chairman & CEO Uday Shankar announced that this tie-up fills a big gap among their product offerings.

"We are deeply committed to making sure that we continuously widen Hotstar's offering, and the launch of Republic TV on Hotstar fills a big gap in our portfolio," said Shankar, reported by The Indian Express.

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami said the partnership will take news to a whole new level digitally.

"We are confident of breaking the digital barrier and believe this is the first step as news produced in India goes digital and then global. We believe the coming together of these two exciting brands and services will take news to the 90 million plus viewers on Hotstar every month," said Goswami.

Earlier this week Republic TV also announced its partnership with Microsoft to enhance newsroom productivity with the use of the technology giant's array of products.

Microsoft's azure is said to host Republic's digital platforms.

Republic TV also announced that it will be a free to air channel.