Baahubali 2 box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli film rewrites history, collects Rs 860 crore

Bahubali's conclusion has really impressed the cinema-goers and the impact can be seen in the number of records its breaking everyday. The film so far has collected Rs 860 crore worldwide.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has garnered Rs 695 crore at the homescreens and Rs 165 crore in the overseas market, tweeted trade analyst Ramesh Bala.







#Baahubali2 1st Week WW BO (Estimates):#India :



Nett - â¹ 545 Crs



Gross - â¹ 695 Crs



Overseas :



Gross - â¹ 165 Crs



Total - â¹ 860 Crs â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 5, 2017

Continuing its success spree, Baahubali:The Conclusion is also ready to achieve another milestone. The film is inching towards becoming the highest grosser in the USA .

#Dangal is the HIGHEST GROSSER in USA [$ 12.4 million]... #Baahubali2 all set to cross its *lifetime biz* on Wednesday. WOWWW! @Rentrak â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 has already crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 1 which had a gross lifetime collection of Rs 650 crore.

Every forthcoming biggie will be compared to #Baahubali2 henceforth, irrespective of the genre... #Baahubali2 has set new standards... â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2017

The happiest of the lot from the grand success of the film is actor Prabhas who has given the entire four years of his career to this mega movie. Post the release of the film, he reportedly was sleepless for close to 48 hours.

Baahubali 2 has left the Bollywood awestruck with several stars praising the film. The latest addition in the list is Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted and congratulated SS Rajamaouli and the producer Karan Johar for the success of the film.



Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj, Baahubali 2 has been made on a grand budget of Rs 400-450 crore, the film released on 6500 screens in India.

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow sold over 1 million tickets for the film within 24 hours of bookings opening. It surpassed Baahubali 1 by over 350%.

