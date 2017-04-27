'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' makes another record before its release; more than one million tickets sold on Bookmyshow

BookMyShow today announced that it has already sold well over a million tickets in just over 24 hours for one of the most anticipated movies of the year- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion . Even though the bookings have not yet opened across all cinemas, especially in the South where the film is expected to receive an incredible response, BookMyShow is witnessing a phenomenal traction across the country for Baahubali 2 .

With this, BookMyShow has also already clocked its highest ever advance sales revenues for a movie, while the film's release is still two days away. This record was previously held by Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.

Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace."

Bookmyshow is offering a discount of up to Rs 125 upon using the promo code BMS125 on the purchase of two tickets, while Paytm users can avail flat Rs 100 cashback on a minimum booking of two tickets on using the promo code BAAHUBALI.

The magnum opus will be released in about 9,000 screens worldwide. India alone has 6,500 screens, while 1,100 screens have been allotted for the film in the US. The film will release in 1,400 screens in other parts of the world.

