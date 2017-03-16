'Baahubali 2- The Conclusion' trailer out; gets over 4 million YouTube views in just 7 hours!

The first installment of the film, Bahubali: The Beginning, had left the audience wondering about why Katappa killed Bahubali. Today, the trailer of 'Baahubali 2- The Conclusion' released and the number of views on You Tube, in just a few hours, clearly suggests that fans are super curious to figure out the mystery.

The Trailer has been launched on Dharma Productions YouTube account and in just seven hours it has garnered over four million views. The 2.24 minute grand trailer promises much bigger entertainment this time as it shows the protagonist played by Prabhas (Baahubali) taking on Rana Daggubati (king Bhallala Deva).





Directed by SS Rajamouli, the fantasy kingdom of Mahismiti with spectacular VFX graphics in the first movie had left the fans with even higher expectations from the sequel.

According to reports, the Hindi version of the movie received U/A certificate, and it will be screened hundreds of theatres across the country.

The multi-lingual drama is one of the India's most expensive films. Baahubali 2 will release simultaneously in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

The much talked about franchise would hit the cinemas on April 28.

Last year, in an interview to Business Today, director of the film, SS Rajmauli said, "When we started the idea of Bahubali, our approach to the film was entirely different. We were in pre-production for a year-and-half, before we even canned the first shot. We worked on the details of each and every character, as you know, there are so many characters in Bahubali. We wrote production notes for each and every character, each and every kingdom".

He further added, "You have seen the Mahishmati kingdom in the film and the big palaces, but it was not just the big palaces, we made notes on what was the engineering, what were the minerals that were available, the various skills of the people and how they acquired them and how the kingdom developed over a period of time. We were writing not just notes but also stories on how it happened. We have huge production notes and what you have seen in the film is a small part of it. There is so much more story to be told. I want the audience to enter into the world of Bahubali".