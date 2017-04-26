'Baahubali' producer Shobu Yarlagadda accuses Emirates of racism

 PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: April 26, 2017  | 00:00 IST
The producer of the blockbuster film 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' has accused Emirates of "rude" and "racist" behaviour. Shobu Yarlagadda, 46, took to Twitter last night where he described how the staff of the Dubai-based air carrier mistreated the team when they were on their way to Hyderabad after promoting the film in Dubai.

"Flying to Hyderabad on @emirates EK526. Airline staff at gate B4 were very rude and harassed our team unnecessarily! Bad attitude and service!" "I think one of the @emirates staff was being racist... I fly @emirates regularly and this is the first time I have come across this kind of attitude," wrote Shobu.


Shobu was accompanying director S S Rajamouli and actors Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti and Anushka Shetty for the promotion.

