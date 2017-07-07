Bengaluru Namma Metro services suspended after protest over police action against rail staffers

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited or BMRCL today suspended its operation after a fight that broke out at Sir MV Metro Station between a group of metro officials and two Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel.

Train service temporally stopped - will tweet once the issues are resolved â BMRCL (@cpronammametro) July 7, 2017

On Thursday, the clash erupted when BMCL staffers refused to undergo the security screening before entering the Metro station. KSISF constables, deployed at the station, stopped the officials. Reacting to the police action, metro staffers who were at least 10 in number roughed up two KSISF constables Anand Guddad and Lakshman.

#WATCH Bengaluru metro workers thrashed a police officer yesterday; metro services stopped temporarily today due to protest by workers pic.twitter.com/XNtoMaDNaa â ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

Later, police arrested six metro officials. However, four out of the six have been released while two of them are still behind the bars. Two KSISF constables have also been arrested on the complaint by metro officials who are protesting at the Byapnahalli metro station.

The staffers were agitating to secure release of their two colleagues. BMRCL chief public relations officer UA Vasanth Rao spoke to the Times of India and said: "Metro staff are demanding release of their colleagues and decided not to attend work until then. We are trying to resolve the issue and resume train operations as early as possible."

BMRCL Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola later clarified that as per standard security guidelines, nobody including the metro staffers, were exempted from undergoing security screening at the stations.