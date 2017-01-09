Box Office Business: Dangal becomes the highest grossing film of Bollywood

Smashing all the records at the box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal is now the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood worth Rs. 345 crore.





#Dangal collects a WHOPPING â¹ 31.79 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr. Total: â¹ 345.30 cr. India biz. ATBB â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter and confirmed that in its third week, the sports biopic earned Rs 31.79 crore.

At international front, Dangal has already achieved a new record as it emerged as the first Indian film which did a highest business so far.

#Dangal is now the HIGHEST GROSSING Hindi film... Crossed *lifetime biz* of #PK [â¹ 340.8 cr] on Day 17... Now speeding towards â¹ 350 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

The film, which has Aamir Khan stepping into the shoes of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and tells the story of his journey to make his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari ready to wrestle on the international stage, has received rave reviews from all quarters.

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Sun, 8 Jan: $ 26.47 million [â¹ 180.58 cr]... Crosses $ 11 million in USA-Canada. AWESOME! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2017

Be it critics who didn't know how to write off Dangal, to viewers who have hailed the film to the heavens, Dangal has been called one of the best films of Aamir's career.











