Box Office Business: Dangal becomes the highest grossing film of Bollywood

New Delhi Last Updated: January 9, 2017 | 18:47 IST
Smashing all the records at the box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal is now the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood worth Rs. 345 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter and confirmed that in its third week, the sports biopic earned Rs 31.79 crore.
At international front, Dangal has already achieved a new record as it emerged as the first Indian film which did a highest business so far.
The film, which has Aamir Khan stepping into the shoes of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and tells the story of his journey to make his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari ready to wrestle on the international stage, has received rave reviews from all quarters.
Be it critics who didn't know how to write off Dangal, to viewers who have hailed the film to the heavens, Dangal has been called one of the best films of Aamir's career.