Box Office Business: Dangal moves towards 300 crore club

With a whopping collection of Rs 284.69 crore in its second week, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal moves closer to enter Rs 300 crore club. The film minted Rs 13.45 crore on Monday, experts believe that it soon will surpass Sultan to become the highest grosser of 2016.





#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr [updated], Mon 13.45 cr. Total: â¹ 284.69 cr. India biz. SPLENDID! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2017

On international front, the film has already achieved Rs 400 crore mark. At home, in its second week, the movie crossed Rs 250 crore benchmark.

#Dangal contribution from key international markets...

USA-Canada: $ 8.91 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 5.81 mn

UK: $ 2.99 mn

Australia: $ 2.01 mn â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

According to the figures tweeted by trade expert Taran Adarsh, on Friday it earned Rs 18.59 crore, on Saturday the film collected Rs 23.07 crore and on Sunday it did a business of Rs 31.27 crore.

#Dangal is SENSATIONAL in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 31.27 cr. Total: â¹ 270.47 cr. India biz. FANTABULOUS! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2017

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is inspired from a the real life story of female Indian wrestlers and sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. The film shows the lengths to which Geeta and Babita's father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who himself was a wrestler, goes to train his daughters in Harayana where women wrestlers were earlier unheard of.



