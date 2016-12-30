Box office business: Dangal set to Rs 200 crore mark today; will Aamir be the new 'Sultan'?

Aamir Khan's Dangal is still running ahead in the race of box office. In its first week, the movie collected whopping amount of Rs 197.53 crore and is expected to do a business of at least Rs 250 crore by th end of its second week.





#Dangal emerges a WINNER... Collects a WHOPPING â¹ 197.53 cr nett in Week 1... Expected to sprint towards â¹ 250 cr by Weekend 2... â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

The film, which has received accolades from both the critics and the audience, has also amassed over Rs 100 crore Overseas.

Dangal had entered the Rs 100-crore club in the first three days of its release, with a strong performance in the opening weekend.

In India, the film did an opening business of Rs 29.78 crore. On Saturday it collected Rs 34.82 and on Sunday it earned Rs 42.41 crore.

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.46 cr, Thu 20.29 cr. Total: â¹ 197.53 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

Dangal features among the top earning films of 2016, but it remains to be seen if it can defeat Salman Khan's Sultan, another film based on wrestling.

With a budget of 90 crore, in just 12 days of its release, Sultan earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. It had also witnessed a massive opening on the first two days with Rs 73.74 crores.

#Dangal's reign to remain unopposed, unchallenged for another week. Question is, when will it hit â¹ 300 cr mark? Will it challenge #Sultan? â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016

Dangal is inspired from a the real life story of female Indian wrestlers and sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

The film shows the lengths to which Geeta and Babita's father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who himself was a wrestler, goes to train his daughters in Harayana where women wrestlers were earlier unheard of.



The pace Dangal is breaking all records, the question remains, when will the movie will reach Rs 300 crore mark?











