Box office business: Dangal set to Rs 200 crore mark today; will Aamir be the new 'Sultan'?

New Delhi Last Updated: December 30, 2016 | 12:40 IST
Aamir Khan's Dangal is still running ahead in the race of box office. In its first week, the movie collected whopping amount of Rs 197.53 crore and is expected to do a business of at least Rs 250 crore by th end of its second week.
The film, which has received accolades from both the critics and the audience, has also amassed over Rs 100 crore Overseas.
Dangal had entered the Rs 100-crore club in the first three days of its release, with a strong performance in the opening weekend.
In India, the film did an opening business of Rs 29.78 crore. On Saturday it collected Rs 34.82 and on Sunday it earned Rs 42.41 crore.
Dangal features among the top earning films of 2016, but it remains to be seen if it can defeat Salman Khan's Sultan, another film based on wrestling.
With a budget of 90 crore, in just 12 days of its release, Sultan earned more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. It had also witnessed a massive opening on the first two days with Rs 73.74 crores.
Dangal is inspired from a the real life story of female Indian wrestlers and sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.
The film shows the lengths to which Geeta and Babita's father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who himself was a wrestler, goes to train his daughters in Harayana where women wrestlers were earlier unheard of.
The pace Dangal is breaking all records, the question remains, when will the movie will reach Rs 300 crore mark?