Box Office Business: Meet Aamir, the new 'Sultan'

As Dangal is setting new benchmarks everyday, trade analysts expect that it will make an entry into 300 crore club today. In its second week the movie earned Rs 13.45 crore on Monday and Rs 10.46 crore on Tuesday. The total collection of its second week is now Rs 295.14 crore.





#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr, Mon 13.45 cr, Tue 10.46 cr. Total: â¹ 295.14 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

With this, the movie is also expected to surpass Salman Khan starrer Sultan's businessto become the highest grosser of 2016.

#Dangal is a ONE-HORSE RACE at the BO... Expected to cross â¹ 300 cr today [Wed]... 4th film in â¹ 300 Club [#PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan]. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

At international front, Dangal has already achieved a new record as it emerged as the first Indian film which did a highest business so far.

Dangal will be second Aamir movie in the prestigeous 300 crore club after PK. And it will be the fourth member of this club after PK, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

#Dangal sets new benchmarks in Australia, becomes highest grossing Indian film in the region [A$ 2.22 mn] in 12 days. #PK was A$ 2.11 mn. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2017

Smashing all the records at the box office, the film collected Rs 250 crore in just 10 days.

It had entered the Rs 100-crore club in the first three days of its release, with a strong performance in the opening weekend.

Aamir and Salman dominate â¹ 300 cr Club... Both have two films... Aamir - #PK, #Dangal... Salman - #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan... India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2017

Dangal is inspired from a the real life story of female Indian wrestlers and sisters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.

The film shows the lengths to which Geeta and Babita's father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who himself was a wrestler, goes to train his daughters in Harayana where women wrestlers were earlier unheard of.

