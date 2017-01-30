Box office business: SRK's Raees inching towards 100 crore club

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: January 30, 2017 | 13:01 IST
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the box office with a strong performance over the weekend. The film earned Rs 93.24 crore so far.
The movie had earned Rs 20.42 crore on the first day of its release on 25 th January (Wednesday). The film earned Rs 26.30 crore on Thursday and Rs 13.11 crore on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the film collected Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 17.80 crore respectively.
The film is doing well globally too. In just four days, Raees has earned Rs 45.63 crore.
On 25 January, box office witnessed the clash between Hritik Roshan's Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. But from day one, King Khan took the lead in the race.
Both the movies had their share of controversy before the release. Members of Hindu extreme groups staged protests against Raees in different parts of Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh for having Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as a female lead in the film.
While Kaabil was in the news after its producer Rakesh Roshan expressed his disappointment at the decision of the makers of Raees to release the film on the same date.
In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster from Gujarat while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the cop. On the other hand, Kaabil is a love story with its protagonist a visually-impaired Rohan Bhatnagar (played by Hritik Roshan).