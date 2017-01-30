Box office business: SRK's Raees inching towards 100 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the box office with a strong performance over the weekend. The film earned Rs 93.24 crore so far.





#Raees nears â¹ 100 mark in its extended 5-day weekend... Will be SRK's 7th film in â¹ 100 cr Club... Day-wise data in next tweet... â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

The movie had earned Rs 20.42 crore on the first day of its release on 25 th January (Wednesday). The film earned Rs 26.30 crore on Thursday and Rs 13.11 crore on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the film collected Rs 15.61 crore and Rs 17.80 crore respectively.

#Raees Wed 20.42 cr, Thu 26.30 cr, Fri 13.11 cr, Sat 15.61 cr, Sun 17.80 cr. Total: â¹ 93.24 cr. India biz... Weekdays are crucial! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

The film is doing well globally too. In just four days, Raees has earned Rs 45.63 crore.

#Raees is TERRIFIC internationally... OVERSEAS - Wed to Sat: $ 6.7 million [â¹ 45.63 cr]... Some territories/screens yet to report. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2017

#Raees records HUGE biz in UAE-GCC... 4-day total stands at $ 3 million [â¹ 20.43 cr] in UAE-GCC alone. Zabardast! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2017

On 25 January, box office witnessed the clash between Hritik Roshan's Kaabil and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. But from day one, King Khan took the lead in the race.

It's time for celebration... SRK and Team #Raees to host a grand party tonight [Mon], celebrating the success of the film. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017

Both the movies had their share of controversy before the release. Members of Hindu extreme groups staged protests against Raees in different parts of Maharasthra and Madhya Pradesh for having Pakistani actor Mahira Khan as a female lead in the film.

While Kaabil was in the news after its producer Rakesh Roshan expressed his disappointment at the decision of the makers of Raees to release the film on the same date.

In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan plays a gangster from Gujarat while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the cop. On the other hand, Kaabil is a love story with its protagonist a visually-impaired Rohan Bhatnagar (played by Hritik Roshan).





