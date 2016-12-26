Cargo handling capacity reached a high of 1,005.96 MTPA

The annual cargo handling capacity of major ports grew 4.2 per cent to clock 1,005.96 metric tonnes in the first eight months of the current fiscal, compared to 965.4 MTPA in 2015/16. In 2012/13, cargo handling capacity was at 744.9 MTPA, and since then there has been a steady rise.

Provisional data upto November, 2016; Figures in MTPA

Traffic handled at major ports stood at 424.12 million tonnes in 2016/17 till November. It increased from 397.2 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering growth of 7 per cent.

*Upto November, 2016; figures in million tonnes

Indian ports handle 90 per cent of the country's external trade by volume and 70 per cent by value. Last fiscal, Rs15,334.8 crore was invested for 30 projects and to create an additional capacity of 162.10MTPA. In 2016/17, 33 projects have been targeted for award of which 23 have already been awarded. Efficiency parameters of the ports have improved considerably. The average turnaround time registered significant improvement in 2014/15 from four days to 3.63 days last fiscal, and to 3.49 days in the current year (up to October). The average output per ship berthday increased from 12,458 tonnes in 2014/15 to 13,151 tonnes in 2015/16, and stood at 13,949 tonnes in 2016/17 (till October).