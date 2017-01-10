Cashless boost for B-school placements

Demonetisation has brought windfalls for certain industry sectors like e-commerce, banking and financial services and technology consulting. These sectors have received a shot in the arm because of demonetisation and hence are expected to grow and intensify recruitments from B-schools. Earlier, there were instances of e-commerce companies deferring joining dates for their MBA recruits.

But with demonetisation coming in, the dynamics of placements seem to be changing. Demonetisation is a boon for companies like Paytm, MobiKwik, FreeCharge,IndiaMART, Shop-Clues, Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc. The current short supply of cash is expected to translate into a trend that will see more and more of digital channels being used for payments and a sharp rise in e-commerce transactions.

In coming months, some of the e-commerce companies will see growth that would have normally taken years. Likes of Paytm are already seeing an exponential growth. Business growth obviously translates into more recruitment from B-school campuses. Early signs of e-commerce companies jump starting their B-school engagements are visible.

FORE School of Management was giving preferred dates only to traditional companies such as HUL, Asian Paints, Reckitt Benckiser etc., but now have started giving dates to ecommerce companies as well. Banking and Financial Services is another sector where the recruitment numbers are expected to increase. Banks are struggling to cope with work. The client base is increasing. Not only is the client base increasing, the quantum of money in bank deposits is also increasing.

Interest rates are expected to go down. With the interest rates going down, loans are expected to go up. The number of high net worth customers is also expected to go up. Additionally, many banks are coming up with innovative digital payment solutions like SBI Buddy etc. All this would again translate into additional growth for banks and hence more recruitment from B Schools.

Banks which have already recruited from B-Schools are showing interest to come for a second round. If e-commerce and banks do well, the vendors providing technology and consultancy services to these industry sectors are also expected to grow. Consulting companies have been traditionally coming to B-schools for picking up graduates who can service International clients.

This year will see consulting companies like E & Y, Deloitte, PwC etc, pick up a lot more B-school graduates for servicing Indian clients. From a student perspective, job offers on campus will become a lot more transparent.

Earlier, some companies used to promise cash bonuses to candidates, demonetisation will eradicate this. With more transparency in packages, students will be able to evaluate packages much more objectively.

The writer is chairman, placements, FORE School of Management







