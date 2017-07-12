Censor Board shows red flag to usage of 'Cow', 'Gujarat' in documentary on Amartya Sen

The film, Argumentative Indian, has been flagged by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its use of the words 'Gujarat', 'Hindu India', 'Cow' and 'Hindutva view of India'.

Protesting the ban, filmmaker and economist Suman Ghosh will not release his documentary in Kolkata this weekend as scheduled.

The Central Board had objected to the use of certain words in the film that is based on the life of Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.

The one hour long documentary 'The Argumentative Indian' was shot in two parts in 2002 and 2017 respectively. The film was scheduled for release this Friday.

However, after the screening of the documentary at CBFC's regional office in Kolkata on Tuesday, Ghosh was told the documentary could only be released with a UA certificate if the words like 'Gujarat', 'cow', 'Hindutva view of India' and 'Hindu India' were muted.

Ghosh refused to do so and taking a stance against the CBFX has now decided not to release the film.

Slamming the board, he said, "It asked me to beep the word Gujarat as Sen was speaking about Gujarat riots in the documentary. Then it asked me to beep the word cow which in my opinion was very funny. We were also asked to beep words like Hindu and Hindutva. We objected to it. We know how films like Udta Punjab and Lipstick under My Burkha went into controversies following its dispute with CBFC regarding film certification. I don't agree with what happened with these films and rightfully the opposition voice was raised. But I never thought such parameters would be followed in documentaries which is not a scripted movie and when it is about a person with such international stature. I was a bit shocked to experience this".

Amartya Sen, who currently is in Santiniketan in Birbhum district, said, "I have nothing to say on this as I have not directed this documentary. I am the subject of the documentary and being a subject of the movie I should not comment on this. The director will give his opinion on this. I don't want to be a part of this discussion."

He, however, added, "If the government has reservation about the documentary then there could be discussion on such reservation where others would place their opinion. I should not speak on this."