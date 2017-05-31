Confused about #Covfefe: A late-night tweet by President Trump baffles the internet

A typo made by US President Trump while tweeting baffled the internet on late Tuesday. US President Donald Trump tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," at 1:06 am. ET.





Despite the constant negative press covfefe â Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Soon after he made a typo in his half sentence, the tweet went viral and became a trending topic worldwide.

Here's how twitterati had a field day.

Urabn dictionary took it to one notch higher.

Another twitter user wrote

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefepic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 â Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

Even, popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel also joined the league.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe â Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

TV host Billy Eichner could not believe what just happened.

This can't be real. These people cannot be real. Please let it end. LET IT END!!!! https://t.co/UlERV8Svuz â billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

And, here comes one of the conspiracy theories.