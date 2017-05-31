Confused about Covfefe? A late night tweet by President Trump baffles the internet

 BT Online   New Delhi     Last Updated: May 31, 2017  | 14:14 IST
Confused about #Covfefe: A late-night tweet by President Trump baffles the internet

A typo made by US President Trump while tweeting baffled the internet on late Tuesday. US President Donald Trump tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," at 1:06 am. ET.


Soon after he made a typo in his half sentence, the tweet went viral and became a trending topic worldwide.

Here's how twitterati had a field day.

Urabn dictionary took it to one notch higher.

Another twitter user wrote

Even, popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel also joined the league.

TV host Billy Eichner could not believe what just happened.

And, here comes one of the conspiracy theories.


Donald Trump | Covfefe
