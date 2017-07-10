Davangere University B.A, B.Com, BBM, BCA, PG results declared; check on davangereuniversity.ac.in

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: July 10, 2017 | 00:00 IST
Davangere University today declared the result of its undergraduate courses and post graduate courses. Students who were persuing Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Management (B.B.M) among other courses can directly check the results on the official website davangereuniversity.ac.in .
Here is step guide of how candidates can check their score card.
- A student is required to visit the official website of the university, i.e, davangereuniversity.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on on DVG UG & PG Results.
- Enter all the required details in the provided fields.
- Click on submit button.
- The results will appear on the screen.