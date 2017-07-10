Davangere University B.A, B.Com, BBM, BCA, PG results declared; check on davangereuniversity.ac.in

Davangere University today declared the result of its undergraduate courses and post graduate courses. Students who were persuing Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Management (B.B.M) among other courses can directly check the results on the official website davangereuniversity.ac.in .

Here is step guide of how candidates can check their score card.