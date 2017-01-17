Defence pension app dry on information, high on nasty reviews

At a time when the Prime Minister is promoting 'digital India' programme, Defence Ministry's pension wing is facing brickbats from users for coming out with an almost non-functional application to give details about their salaries.

With much fanfare, the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) had launched the 'Defence Pension Info' application for providing pension payment information to over10 lakh retired defence officers and soldiers for their android smart phones on December 14, 2016.

However, within few days of its launch on the Google Play Store, it started receiving negative reviews from pensioners whose main complaint was that they were not able to use the app as it was not providing any relevant information.

In Google Play Store, the reviews by the users were nasty and people were terming it as a futile exercise. "There is a lot of difference between professional work and amateur work... why this mockery with defence pensioners? A big rubbish outcome from the organisation," said a user Sumantra Kumar Pal. "The app would not work and it was not able to provide any link or information about the banks, where we get our pensions and after a couple of days of its launch, we stopped even trying to use it," says Virbahadur Singh, who heads a national ex-serviceman's organisation.

When contacted for comments on the reason for launching an ill-prepared application for defence pensioners, Joint CGDA VK Vijay Kumar said the application's server had crashed in the initial days.





"The bad reviews were received from the pensioners in the initial days of the launch of the application but after that, we corrected the crashed server and put it back again in the Google Play Store for use," he said. The application has not been able to provide the link of banks in which the pensions are disbursed and hence, the users are not able to get details of their pensions, which was the main aim of the application. The availability of the application has been haphazard as it is sometimes available for download while sometimes it is not.

When MAIL TODAY tried to download the application on android phones, the application thumbnail was not visible for use. However, when the issue was brought to the department's notice, it was made available on Play Store by late evening.