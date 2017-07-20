Delhi doctor kidnapped by Ola driver found in Meerut after 14 days

A New Delhi doctor who was allegedly kidnapped by an Ola driver has been found in Meerut after 14 days, reported NDTV. According to the report, the accused Ola driver, held the doctor captive for 14 days and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from the cab company.

The report further stated that the doctor was kidnapped on July 6 on his way home to south Delhi. He was rescued on Wednesday after a major gunfight in Meerut.

According to the police, a four member gang was involved in the incident. The gang was earlier tracked down by the teams of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force near Haridwar and in Meerut but they somehow managed to go away.

Later, the police traced them again, this time to a village in Meerut. The four kidnappers including the cab driver were arrested after a shootout that injured one of them, the report said.

According to the report, the Delhi doctor booked an Ola on July 6 from East Delhi to South Delhi. However, instead of taking him on desired route, the Ola driver drove away near Dadri in Noida, where he was joined by his other gang members.

The kidnappers made the first ransom call to Ola's call centre using his phone and demanded 5 crores. Another ransom call was also made to the private hospital. As proof, they also made a video of him on the phone camera and sent the clips to the doctor's family and private cab operator.