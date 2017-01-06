Confusion at restaurants as customers say NO to service charge

SERVICE charge at restaurants will no longer take a bite out of your wallet as the Centre this week made the levy optional. However, the move has triggered turbulence with heated spats breaking out between patrons and employees at pubs and eateries.

Altercations have become almost inevitable, suggested scores of managers across restaurants in Delhi, awaiting a final verdict over the advisory. FHRAI, the apex body of hotels and restaurants in the country, has appealed to the department of consumer affairs for withdrawal of the notification.

Service charge is over and above the service tax and other tariffs levied on a restaurant bill and usually ranges from 5-20 per cent. "It was not a mandatory charge before January 3 and customers could refuse, but now we are seeing refusals at an alarming rate. Yesterday, I resolved a number of fights over service charge payments," Vikas Bhat, manager at the Warehouse Cafe in Connaught Place, told MAIL TODAY.

Experts feel the government should completely abolish the service charge to avoid any confusion or friction. A statement from the department of consumer affairs clarified on Monday that in cases where the customer is not satisfied with the service at hotels and restaurants, payment of service charge is "completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience, he/she can have it waived off".

Bhat, however, voiced the industry concerns, stressing that the levy was important for the health of the hospitality sector. "It is not right to make the customers the judge to decide on paying for services rendered by my staff in all circumstances. But I don't have a choice any more as being a server I cannot indulge in a fight with my customers," he said.

Many Delhiites have welcomed the government move that, some said, had softened to an extent their demonetisation woes. "If I want to appreciate the service extended by a restaurant, I will tip the waiter, like I always do. To my surprise, the hotel stewards have received me with more generosity and courtesy in the last two days and I have been made to feel like a king," said Anmol Kawatra, an executive with a top private firm in Delhi who was visiting an eatery.

The clash of interests between foodies and their favourite eating joints does not bode well for the business, say observers. "I am most definitely expecting fights if this confusion prevails," said a manager of a renowned restaurant in Khan Market. Harry, manager of the city's Lord of the Drinks chain, has acted swiftly. "To avoid any untoward situation with patrons, I pasted a notice at the entrance of my establishment that we will collect 10 per cent service charge," he said.





Restaurants have also rejected allegations that they "pocket the service charge". Many in the industry also raised questions over the future of the workers. "The advisory will impact a workforce of 5.8 million," said Riyaaz Amlani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).