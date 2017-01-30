Demonetisation after-effect: Business expectation index declines during Q3

The Business Expectations Index (BEI), released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicated a decline in business sentiments in the December 2016 quarter to 101.1 from 102.7, in the second quarter of 2016-17.

The business sentiments of the Indian manufacturing sector, as inferred from the BEI, deteriorated for the second successive quarter. It is evident that demonetisation played a significant role in causing a decline in the sentiments.

The survey indicated slight moderation in the sentiments in demand condition for the second successive quarter. In respect of several parameters like order books, capacity utilisation and imports, the level of optimism was lower during the quarter-ended December 2016 than the preceding quarter. Other components of the index including employment, salary and financial situation saw a moderation in sentiments.

Sentiments on cost of raw material and cost of finance saw a reduction in pessimism. With slight increase in selling price, the profit margin was perceived to have declined further. On the other hand, respondents were more optimistic about the export performance while the optimism on production remained unchanged.

RBI calculates BEI by using weighted net responses of participants of its Industrial Outlook Survey on nine indicators. The survey provides qualitative assessment of business situation of companies in the manufacturing sector.

It also evaluates the expectations of companies for the succeeding quarter. As per the latest round of the survey, i.e. the 76th round, the outlook on business sentiments in the expectations period (January-March 2017) indicated a pattern similar to the one during quarter-ended December 2016. Outlook for order books and production deteriorated. However, optimism was expressed in pending orders, exports and cost of finance. However, pressure from rise in cost of raw material is expected to result in deterioration of the profit margin.