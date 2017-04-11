Despite 80% vision loss, Gujarat girl makes it to IIM Ahmedabad; wants to open NGO for blind

21-years-old Prachi Sukhwani is an inspiration for many of us. Suffering from macular dystrophy, she lost her 80 per cent vision but that did not stop the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student to achieve her dream of studying in the prestigeous business school, IIM-Ahmedabad.

Since her childhood, Prachi got macular dystrophy- a rare, genetic eye disorder that causes loss of vision. But set on her goal, she did not let her condition come between her dreams.

Appearing under the category of person with a disability, she scored 98.55 percentile in CAT 2016.

"My short term goal is to join a company, preferably a multinational. Once I get some experience, I will have my own start-up. But my long term goal is to open an NGO for the blind", Prachi told the Times of India.

On her daughter's achievement, Prachi's father, a businessman said, "She got calls from all the top three IIMs, IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Kolkata, and appeared for the interviews".

Prachi got the good news on Monday when she was appearing for her last semester BBA exam.

Accolading her achievements, professor Sharad Bansal, dean of Faculty of Commerce at Prachi's college told TOI, "I have been associated with the BBA programme since its inception in 1993. But this is one of the proudest moments. Prachi deserves special applause for her success despite all odds. Her success is an inspiration for everybody".