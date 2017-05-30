Despite Baahubali 2's strong presence, Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium puts up a steady show at box office

Even though Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 continues to dominate the box office after a month of its release, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium has managed to maintain a good momentum at the box office.

The film is expected to earn Rs 17 crore in its second week, according to a Box Office India report.

With rave reviews from the audience and critics alike, the film has collected 39.55 crore so far and should be able to enter the 50 crore club in its third weekend.

Compared to Baahubali and Half Girlfriend , Irrfan Khan's film was considered an underdog at the box office. But, made in a small budget of Rs 22 crore, the film has certainly fulfilled expectations during the first weekend with a decent collection of Rs 32 crore.

Starring Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium released along with Half Girlfriend, a film based on Chetan Bhagat's book. The Irrfan Khan film is getting good reviews and is picking up on the basis of word of mouth publicity.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's Half Girlfriend has slown down at the box office. The film has collected a total of Rs 7.50 crore in its second week, Box Office India reported.

Half Girlfriend was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore and was based on a novel written by Chetan Bhagat with the same title.

