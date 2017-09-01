Despite heavy rainfall in some parts, water reservoir levels for the country low at 55% of storage capacity

India's water storage levels remained lower than year ago levels during the week-ended 31st August 2017. Live storage in 91 important reservoirs in India was 86.629 BCM, which is 55 per cent of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. This storage level is 84 per cent of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 84 per cent of the average of last ten years.

The region-wise live water storage of reservoirs shows that as on 31st August 2017, all regions except the northern region had storage levels lower than the corresponding period last year.

Region-wise storage capacity (%)



The cumulative area weighted rainfall upto 30 August 2017 was at three per cent deficit for the country, as per the data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cumulative rainfall is calculated since 1 June 2017. During 1 June-30 August 2017, 65 per cent of the country received normal rainfall while 21 per cent had received excess rainfall. Of the total area, 14 per cent received deficient rainfall. On a cumulative basis, 24 subdivisions received normal rainfall and six received excess rainfall. Six subdivisions which received deficit rainfall were West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Kerala.

Weekly rainfall received by the country during 24-30 August 2017 stood at 24 per cent surplus. During the week, seven sub-divisions received normal rainfall while 11 received deficient rainfall.