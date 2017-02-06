Despite shutdowns, online-food delivery witnesses 150% growth: Report

The Indian online food delivery industry experienced many roadblocks in its growth story in 2016, with multiple players scaling down their operations or shutting shop. This was also visible in low investor sentiment, wherein the industry saw a total funding of less than $80 million in 2016 against $500 million in the same period year before, says a report.

However, RedSeer Consulting, in its study 'Growth of Indian Food-Tech Industry' has revealed that despite shutdowns and layoffs, the industry still witnessed 150 per cent year-on-year growth rate in India, with an estimated gross merchandise value of $300 million on the back of strong demand from top cities in 2016

According to the report, online platforms have helped the restaurants to increase their reach and this additional business source has improved their resource utilization. Even customers have started to opt for the multiple choices offered by online platforms in place of ordering food by calling individual restaurants. Online delivery platforms account for 30-35 per cent of the total restaurant business (for restaurants associated with such platforms). The share is growing rapidly day by day.

Commenting on the findings of the research, Anil Kumar, Founder and CEO, RedSeer Consulting said, "With customers and restaurants both embracing these online food delivery services, the order volumes have shown a healthy growth but the fundamental issue of unit profitability and operational efficiencies need to addressed to build a sustainable business in this sector".

With more than 80 per cent of orders coming in from top five cities (out of 20+ cities where online food delivery is active), the established players are focusing on achieving operational efficiencies and profitability in these cities. Internet kitchens with their niche offerings have come up in key cities during the period.