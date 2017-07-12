DHE Odisha +3 admission second list release: Check the results on dheodisha.gov.in

The second selection list for degree admission in the state of Odisha has been released today by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Odisha the official website dheodisha.gov.in .

The list was earlier supposed to be released on July 8, but the date was changed a day before.

According to media reports, the third selection list for admission will be released on July 18 by the Department of Higher Education.



Here is step-wide guide to check and download the results.

Log on to the official website dheodisha.gov.in.

Click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, password, and date of birth

Your result will be displayed

In the first selection list, a total of 157188 candidates were placed out of which 82047 were female. The classes would be commenced from July 24, 2017.