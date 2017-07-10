Dibrugarh University B.A, B.Com, B.Sc results declared; check results on dibru.ac.in

The results of Dibrugarh University have been declared. Students who had appeared second, fourth and sixth semester under graduate examinations of courses- B.A, B.Sc and B.Com respectively can check their results on the official website at dibru.ac.in.

Students can download their score card directly from the website. Here's a step by step guide of the same.

Students are required to log on to dibru.ac.in.

On the home page, click on B.A, B.Sc, B.Com May Result 2017,

After which a new tab will open, which will ask the candidate to fill their roll number and date of birth.

After filling the required fields, candidates have to click the submit button which will lead them to a page from where they download their score card.

However, due to high volume of traffic, there are chances that the site would go slow for some time.