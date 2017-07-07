DU Admission 2017-18: Delhi University release third cut-off list with a marginal dip for top colleges, courses

The Delhi University has released its third cut-off list for the admission session of 2017-18. Even after the strong speculations, there has not been any major drop in the cut offs.

The cut off for most of the top courses have remained in the range of 85-95 per cent. Most of the Delhi University colleges have dropped their cut off only by 0.5-1 per cent.

However, after the release of its third list, students with 85 per cent can take admissions in courses like BA Hindi, BA Sanskrit, and BA Programme.

Also because of withdrawal of admissions, some colleges even reopened admissions to certain courses that they had closed after the release of second list.

SGTB Khalsa College, which had released cut-offs as high as 95 per cent for majority of its courses, has relevantly dropped its numbers. The cut-off for B.Sc (Hons.) Electronics for SGTB Khalsa College, which had released cut-offs above 95% for most of its courses, has lowered its numbers significantly. The cut-off for B.Sc (Hons.) Electronics, which was previously at 99.66% in the first list, has now dipped to 93.66 per cent.

Hindu College has kept the cut off for BA Economics (Honors) for general candidates without any change at 97.25 per cent.

Admissions under the third cut-off list will close on July 10.