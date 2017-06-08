Even if you are stuck on Mars, Indian Embassy will help you: Sushma Swaraj

Known for her prompt replies on Twitter to Indians in distress, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday gave a witty reply to a Twitter user after he joked that he was stuck on Mars and needed help.



On Thursday, a Twitter user Karan Saini tweeted Sushma Swaraj, "I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent? @isro."



Swaraj quickly responded, "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."



@SushmaSwarajð I am stuck on mars, food sent via ð®ð³Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is ð®ð³Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @isro - karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD - Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

And Mam Sushma Ji will continue to bedazzle us all with her wit, passion & energy to serve Indians wherever they are. You're an inspiration - Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) June 8, 2017

There are new lessons in commitment to work, sincerity & ability to delight the served I draw from you daily. - Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) June 8, 2017

A hardworking dedicated woman who has a sense of humour - what's not to love! ðð½ - Prateeka (@PrateekaKamath) June 8, 2017

Sushma Swaraj's quick response prompted many Twitter users to praise herThis is not the first time Swaraj has earned applause for her humour on the social networking site. Last year, a Twitter user had tweeted her for help in getting a refrigerator dealer to replace a defective piece. Swaraj replied back with a tweet, "Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress."Swaraj is the most proactive foreign minister India has seen on the microblogging website Twitter.

In January this year, a Twitter user's request irked her. Pune-based software engineer tweeted to Swaraj requesting a transfer for his wife who worked in the Jhansi Railway Division. Swaraj tweeted back, "If you or your wife were from my Ministry and such a request for transfer was made on Twitter, I would have sent a suspension order by now".



In March, Swaraj had ensured the rescue of 29 Indian workers who were stuck in Saudi Arabia and arranged their flight tickets. Last year in December, the external affairs minister had started 'Twitter Seva,' a new service through which Indians would be able to get help from local Indian embassy.



The Twitter Seva is supported by over 200 social media handles - including those of 198 Indian missions abroad, 29 Regional Passport Offices and eight other handles such as @MEAIndia, @Indiandiplomacy and @MEAQuery.



