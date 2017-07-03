Faulty air conditioner in Air India's Delhi bound flight forces passengers to use paper as fans

An Air India flight, 880 that took off from Bagdogra airport on Sunday afternoon left its passengers breathless as the air condition stopped working due to some technical glitch.

Passengers speaking exclusively to India Today said they discovered even before take off that the AC wasn't functioning. But when they brought this to the notice of the Air India staff, they were told that the system would work just fine after the flight takes off.

But that didn't happen.

For the next two hours, they relied on whatever they could get their hands on - from newspapers to instruction manuals - to keep themselves from sweating and suffocating.

Some passengers like Debasmita, an asthama patient, were horrified further. "When I realised that the AC wasn't working and the oxygen masks were of no help, I asked for the oxygen cylinder since I could barely breathe. That's when I learnt that even the oxygen cylinder was empty,", she narrated to India Today.

However, when India Today contacted Air India , it said that the an enquiry has been ordered in respect of the following incident.

