Fear over Trump's policies comes as a boon for Delhi astrologers

India and faith in divinity go hand in hand. While some sought divine intervention for a Trump victory, another section is now seeking the same, anticipating unpleasant consequences of his hard stance on immigration.

Neha Agrawal's (name changed) family has been living in the US for three decades. However, Trump's immigration ban has left her worried. "I fear my family might have to move back to India and make a living from scratch," she says. With no solution in sight, she decided to consult an astrologer.

Like Neha, several anxious Indians are turning to astrologers for help. As remedy, they recommend Monday fasts, applying turmeric or saffron tilak and offering milk to Lord Shiva. While Trump's announcement has created chaos among people concerned, it has paved way to good business for astroportals and astrologers who are receiving scores of queries from people. Most queries are coming in from India's IT hub of Bangalore, followed by Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Askmonk, an astrology app came up with a Trump kundali (above) that went viral. Speaking to MAIL TODAY, Vaibhav Magon, the 25-year-old founder of Askmonk said, "We had floated kundali two days before Trump took charge. In the last one month, there has been a 400 per cent spike in traffic on our portal with all sorts of questions on Trump and possible effects in their life plans."

"We have received questions varying from immigration to marriage to possibilities of being deported by users settled in India and abroad," he added. In the kundali, astrologers have called Trump a determined and elusive person poised to make history and with 'a deep obsession for power'. Interestingly, the chart reveals he will soften his stance on immigration from November 2017.

For Ramesh Reddy (30) of Hyderabad, winning a trip to the US in a lucky draw has now become a matter of worry as his company has stalled the process. "People are not only talking about their US plans but also exploring alternate countries that could prove beneficial for them.

My clients based in the US have dropped their business plans in India due to the current projected political instability and I am also advising them to wait for a while," said renowned tarot card reader Seema Midha.