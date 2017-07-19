'Female Iron Man' caught with 102 iPhones strapped around her body

Chinese customs officials has caught a smuggler trying to sneak into the country with 102 iPhones strapped to her body. Local media has dubbed the smuggler as 'female Iron Man'.

Despite hot weather, the woman was wearing layers of clothing and had bulges all around her body. This drew the attention of the customs official, reported XMNN.

Also, due to the phones strapped around her body, the woman's torso seemed out of proportion to the rest of her body .

This made the custom officers suspicious. When they checked her, they found she was hiding the iPhones along with 15 luxury watches under her clothes.

Smuggling is a common nuisance in the country as iPhones cost nearly 30 per cent higher in China. It is a problems being tackled vigorously by the Chinese government.

Shenzen officials have reported to find as much as 80 iPhones smuggled at one go. In 2015, a man was caught smuggling 94 iPhones into the country.



