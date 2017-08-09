Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm: Discounts up to 70% and cashback up to Rs 20,000 on smartphones, electronics to mark Independence Day

E-retailers Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm are offering huge discounts on a variety of products - smartphones, electronics, clothing, fashion products, furniture - ahead of the Independence Day.

These e-commerce websites are offering discounts up to 70 per cent. With Amazon's Great Indian Sale, the US-based e-commerce giant is offering discounts on gadgets, fashion, large appliances and other segments. Amazon prime members, who need to pay a yearly fee of Rs 499, also get 30 minutes early access to some top deals.

Amazon's Indian rival, Flipkart is not lagging behind, with its Freedom Sale, the firm is offering many droolworthy deals on Gadgets with up to Rs 18,000 off on some products.

Even, Paytm Mall has begun its sale on the app and website offering discounts on smartphones and other gadgets.

Here's a list of some of the best discounts Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm have to offer:

Amazon's Great India Sale:

Amazon's 'Great Indian Sale' started today and will last till 11:59 pm on August 12.

Amazon India would be offering gainful deals and huge discounts on a wide range of over 100 million products including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, home, kitchen and more.

Here are the best deals being offered on the Great Indian Sale:

iPhone 7 (32GB) is being offered at a discount of Rs 6,000 and is available at Rs 42,999.

iPhone 6 (32GB) is available at an attractive price tag of Rs 23,999.

OnePlus 5 will get an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000.

Moto G5 Plus will be available at Rs 14,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000.

Honor 6X is being offered at Rs 10,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000.

Up to 40 per cent off on pen drives, 50 per cent off on Bluetooth speakers and 40 per cent off on hard disks.

Products on Amazon Fashion are also being offered at a discount of 40 per cent to 80 per cent.

Customers who are also Amazon Prime members will have an advantage in availing the exclusive Prime-only deals, including 30 minutes early access to top deals. Also, customers who recharge their Amazon Pay balance from August 4 will get an extra 15 per cent cash back up to Rs 300.

SBI card holders, both credit and debit, can avail additional cash back of 15 per cent on app and 10 per cent on the website during the sale.

The company said that on the Amazon app, customers will be able to play the game of "Guess who" and will solve puzzle followed by the sneak peak of products that would go on a sale between August 9-August 12. The programme will be live on August 7 and August 8 exclusively on the app.

Amazon also said that there will be a 5 per cent cash back on all email gift cards and up to 20 per cent off on gift cards from BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Pantaloons, and Joyalukkas.

Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale:

Flipkart's 'Big Freedom Sale' has also started from today and will last till August 11 with discounts on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion products.

Here are the top offers from Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale:

Redmi Note 4 : The smartphone is one of the best selling devices in the history of Indian e-commerce. Flipkart is, for the first time, providing an offer with the half-yr-old device. There is an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange on the website.

: The smartphone is one of the best selling devices in the history of Indian e-commerce. Flipkart is, for the first time, providing an offer with the half-yr-old device. There is an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange on the website. Power Banks : Best Selling Power Banks are priced under Rs 799. Brands ranging from Ambrane, Intex to even Flipkart's own Smartbuy are offering up to 11,000mAh battery units under Rs 799.

: Best Selling Power Banks are priced under Rs 799. Brands ranging from Ambrane, Intex to even Flipkart's own Smartbuy are offering up to 11,000mAh battery units under Rs 799. Moto G5 Plus: The Moto G5 Plus is another best-selling device in its segment and Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 discount on the device. The device is now selling at Rs 14,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs 16,999.

The Moto G5 Plus is another best-selling device in its segment and Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 discount on the device. The device is now selling at Rs 14,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs 16,999. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (3GB/32GB) : The price of the device has been slashed down by Rs 2,500. It's now available at a special price of Rs 9,499.

: The price of the device has been slashed down by Rs 2,500. It's now available at a special price of Rs 9,499. Sanyo NXT TVs : Sanyo has launched its new series of TVs called NXT. Though there is no special discount, the TVs start at just Rs 14,999 for a 32inch HD Ready panel. Flipkart is offering the appliance with a No Cost EMI.

: Sanyo has launched its new series of TVs called NXT. Though there is no special discount, the TVs start at just Rs 14,999 for a 32inch HD Ready panel. Flipkart is offering the appliance with a No Cost EMI. Laptops : The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 2,000 off on Core i5 laptops with 2GB Gfx. HP, Dell and Lenovo start at Rs 38,990.

: The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 2,000 off on Core i5 laptops with 2GB Gfx. HP, Dell and Lenovo start at Rs 38,990. Hard Disks : 1TB hard disks that are usually priced above Rs 4,000 are selling from Rs 3,799. Flipkart is offering discounts on brands like Seagate, WD, Toshiba and HP.

: 1TB hard disks that are usually priced above Rs 4,000 are selling from Rs 3,799. Flipkart is offering discounts on brands like Seagate, WD, Toshiba and HP. Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB) : There a massive discount of Rs 5,501 on the device. It's now priced at Rs 23,999.

: There a massive discount of Rs 5,501 on the device. It's now priced at Rs 23,999. Google Pixel XL: Google is offering the device with a flat discount of Rs 18,001. The device is now prices at Rs 48,999.

"Flipkart's 'Freedom Day Sale' offers are here providing customers a minimum 71% off on numerous products under various categories. This independence day sale is here to assure that every Indian, who is celebrating the 70th year of independence, is perked up with the plethora of gifts that can be shopped online at best deals & discounts and be exchanged with fellow Indians as a mark of joy and respect for the freedom fighters as well," Flipkart says on its website.

Paytm Mall Independence Day Sale:

The biggest highlight of the Paytm Mall Independence Day Sale is the iPhone7 being sold with up to Rs 8,000 cashback, and the iPhone SE being sold at flat 15 per cent discount and before you get really excited, there's more, Paytm is also offering Rs 3,000 cashback with the same.

It is also offering shopping vouchers and buyback value of Rs 9,000 with an additional cashback vouchers worth Rs 5,000 that are redeemable on Flight, Apparels, and mobile Accessories.

The purchase of laptops of various brands like Apple, HP, and Lenovo can even give you cashback up to Rs 20,000 cashback.

Big appliances like TVs and washing machines are offering up to Rs. 20,000 cashback while small appliances like Mixer Grinders and Fans offer up to 20 percent cashback.

Wristwatches of different brands and branded fashion clothing is also available at 40 per cent discount.

And, if you shop for more than Rs 1,499 and your luck is by your side then you can even an iPhone 7 while shopping on Paytm Mall.



