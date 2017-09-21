Flipkart, Amazon squabble over products as sale season peaks

It is the festive sale season and both Flipkart and Amazon are rolling out some very attractive offers and deals. While Amazon reserved the first day of its sale only for its Prime members, Flipkart rolled out its sale for everyone alike.

However, in the midst of all the competition, both the e-commerce giants have engaged in a squabble accusing each other of putting exclusive products on offer that they do not have the rights for.

According to a report in Times of India , Amazon said Flipkart is selling television brand TCL, whereas the latter mentioned that Amazon is selling VU TVs that can only be sold by Flipkart, as they have its exclusive rights.



The report mentions that Mike Chen, country manager of TCL, put out a statement saying that only Amazon has the online authority to sale TCL products. Chen also added that if any TCL product is bought from any other online platform, then manufacture warranties and installation will not be applicable.



Not to be outdone, Devita Saraf, CEO of VU TVs mentioned that only Flipkart is authorised to sale VU TVs and if customers purchase their products from any other online platform, warranty would not be applicable.



As of now the products have not been taken down are still on sale on both the platforms.



Although the first day saw decent sale, it was less than expected. Pundits were expecting gross sales across all online retailers to go up by 60% during this festive season. Amazon says that they saw a jump in purchase by 52 times from Prime members during its first day.



The festive sales are going to continue till 24th of September.