Flipkart's Summer Shopping Days Sale kicks off: Big discounts on phones, ACs, smartwatches and more

It's summer time and annual sales on e-commerce website are making a comeback to the delight of consumers across the country. India's biggest e-tailer Fliplkart kicked off its three-day Summer Shopping Days Sale today with discounts on a range of products including, mobile phones, laptops, air conditioners, large appliance, accessories and many other products. In the mobile phones section, there are additional discounts that consumers can avail on exchange of old phones.

Below are the best deals:

Mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (32 GB) has a discount of upto Rs 3590 with the selling price of the phone at Rs 14,900. This is 19 per cent less than its original cost of Rs 18,490. The 64 GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 16,900 down from Rs 17,900. Apple iPhone 5s is priced at Rs 17,499 after a discount of Rs 2,501. Most of the phones on discount are from the mid-range segment. However, there are exchange offers of upto Rs 20,000 on Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. iPhone 6 (16 GB) is available for Rs 29,990 after a discount of Rs 7000.

Air conditioners: With the usual rise in demand of air conditioners during summers, Flipkart could draw buyers with the discounts it is offering on air conditioners. It is offering Sansui 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC at the price of Rs 23,499 down from Rs 28,990. Voltas 1.2 Ton 5 Star Split is being sold at Rs 25,499 down from Rs 38,590. Voltas 1.5 3 Star Ac is available for Rs 22,499 after a discount of 20 percent.

Smartwatches: Flipkart is offering flat 50 percent discount on smart band Fitbit Charge HR and selling it at the price of Rs 7,495 down from Rs 14,990. Meanwhile, there is an exchange offer on Apple Watch Series 1 - 38 MM and a nominal discount of 8 per cent with the product priced at Rs 21,900. There is also a discount of upto Rs 4000 on Asus Zen Watch 2 with the starting price at Rs 8,900.

There are also discounts on a plenty of other products from hard disks, power bank, small and large household appliances, furniture and fashion items.