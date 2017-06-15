From today onwards you can order Domino's pizza, McDonald's burgers on trains

Starting today, passengers travelling from Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains can pre-order their favourite fast food to their seat. Passengers onboard can place orders onlineor via phone call or by SMS.

Doing away with the regular meals that were being provided in the premium trains before, The Indian Railways has now collaborated with food chains such as Domino's, KFC, McDonald's and Sagar Ratna, among others.

However, apart from some local restaurents, it's just Dominos that has started the delivery by now.

Brands such as KFC and McDonald's are yet to start delivery at stations that fall under Ferozepur division of Northern Railways, reported Hindustan Times.

The HT report quoted Divisional commercial manager Rajneesh Srivastava, as saying, "While booking online, passengers should visit www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. They can then choose the station where they want the food delivered. After selecting the station, passengers will get options of food joints available for that particular station. They can view the menu of these food joints and order their food".

Other vendors that the railways have partnered with include Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirula's and Pizza Hut, it added.