Furore over new tax: Tamil Nadu cinemas lose 20 crores in 24 hours, Rajinikanth tweets to state govt to consider its decision

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday made a request to the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision of levying 30 per cent tax on movie tickets. Rajinikanth tweeted, "Keeping in mind the livelihood of lakhs of people in the Tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea".

Over 1000 cinema houses are shut from last couple of days in order to protest the new tax of 30 per cent on movie tickets after the additional newly introduced GST of 28 per cent.





The additional burden of tax could discourage average cinema goers and also encourage piracy.

The owners of cinema houses have gone on an indefinite strike and say that they would end it only after their demands are fulfilled.

The Tamil film industry is India's second biggest after Bollywood. On Monday, actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan had told news agency IANS, "Film making in the state has been made difficult deliberately".

He said, "There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film industry has to endure under this regime," emphasizing over the fact that the neighboring Southern states have not imposed any additional tax on the tickets over and above the Goods and Services Tax.