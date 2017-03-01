Here's how you can start your business in just 6 days

In a bid to encourage the ease of doing business in the country, the government has introduced new reforms. Now, if you want to start your own business, you can do it within a time span of just six days. Presently, a new venture approximately takes 26 days to commence.

To support the move further, the number of process involved is also being trimmed to six from 12.

"As per World Bank it takes 26 days to start a business in India. Our target is to bring it down to 6 days by the end of March. This is the kind of dramatic change we want to," Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Secretary, Ramesh Abhishek told the Economic Times.

The new changes will surely minimise the tedious work as individuals who want to start their own business will have to follow just these six procedures:

1. Incorporate a company using SPICe Form.

2. Obtain PAN and TAN though a single integrated form.

3. Register with EPFO and ESIC.

4. Open a Bank account.

5. Register with VAT and Profession Tax; online and real time.

6. Register with Shops and Establishment Act.

According to the World Bank's 'Doing Business' report, out of 190 countries, India ranked at 130 and in terms of starting the business it got 155th spot.

The list of countries in the Doing Business 2017 is topped by New Zealand while Singapore is ranked second. It was followed by Denmark, Hong Kong, South Korea, Norway, the UK, the US, Sweden and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

New Zealand also has the top spot in number of days to start the company as there the process takes just half a day. Singapore acquires second place as one will take just 2.5 days to become the entrepreneur. However, in US it takes about 5.6 days and in Britain, the same task takes about 4.5 days.





