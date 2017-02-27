Huawei unveils world's 1st smartphone with 4.5G technology

Chinese telecom company Huawei has unveiled the world's first smartphone with 4.5G technology, promising double download speed and 60 per cent reduction in call drops even on weak signals.

"Huawei P10 is world's first 4.5G LTE smartphone. It gives two times fast download speed. It comes with 4x4 mimo technology with quad antenna which can help reduce call drops by up to 60 per cent even in weak signal," Huawei Consumer Group Business CEO Richard Yu said while launching Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus smartphones here.

A company official said that while the phones will start rolling out in some markets from next month, it will be launched in India within the next quarters.

The Huawei P10 has been priced at 649 euro.

The different models of P10 are priced in the range of 699-799 euros.

The company also unveiled the second version of its smartwatch range priced in the range 329 to 399 euros. The smart watch model with 4G technology has been priced at 379 euros.

The Huawei smartwatch model will be available in India from next month.

Both Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus smartphones are upgraded versions of the previous Huawei P9 model which has dual Leica lense at the back.

In the Huawei P10 series, the company has added dual Leica lense on front side and brought in hyper diamond cut metallic body and Hyper diamond cut finishing which the company claims will be free from fingerprint marks with anti scratch and anti slip attributes.

The company has brought new phones in various colour including green and dazzling blue.

"We have developed colour for our phones in collaboration with Pantone Color Institute," Yu said.

He said that the phone is more rugged compared to the previous one with 80 per cent improvement in drop performance.

Both the phones have 5.5 inch display. Huawei P10 plus comes with 3750 Mah battery and 3200 Mah in Huawei P10 phone.

"In 30 minute charge, the phones will be ready for one day," Yu said.

The smartwatches come with built in GPS that can help in navigation, real time heart rate monitor, water and dust resistant features and built in 4GB memory that can store upto 200 songs.