IIM Calcutta: Placement process finishes in just 3 days with highest salary package of Rs 70 lakh

The placement process for IIM students in Calcutta has been completed in just three days with highest package amounting to Rs 70 lakh per annum.

"The entire process was completed, with 100 per cent placement for the batch within record three days, in the second week of February. There were total 474 top notch offers including significant number of international offers," IIM Calcutta said.

The B-school also confirmed that the highest international package offered to a student was Rs 63 lakh per annum.

With companies such as Avendus, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC, the finance sector emerged as the top recruiter.

"Finance sector continued to churn out the maximum number of offers thus strengthening the image of IIM Calcutta as the finance campus of Asia. 29 per cent of the total offers were made in this sector by top recruiters like Avendus, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs, HSBC etc," the institution said.

Finance was followed by the consulting sector which contributed to 22 per cent of the total offers made. Top recruiters in this sector were Accenture, AT Kearney, Bain, BCG, McKinsey.

Around 15 per cent offers came from the general management firms. 12 per cent of the placements came from the sales and marketing firms like HUL, ITC, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser etc.

With companies like Amazon and Wipro hiring in big numbers, e-commerce and IT contributed to 14 per cent of the total placement offers.





