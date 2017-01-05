In need of money, Zimbabwe sells 35 elephants to China

On Thursday, Zimbabwe's wildlife agency confirmed that it has sold 35 elephants to China to raise money for conservation.

The 35 elephants were captured from Hwange National Park and flown to China's Shanghai Exhibition Park, Beijing Wildlife Park and Hangzhou Wildlife Park, the agency said.

The wildlife body also said that it followed international regulations in the sale, adding that it previously sold other animals to Europe and the United States.

The move was widely crtiscised by the animal welfare activists who termed this deal as an unethical one.

As Zimbabwe's economy has fallen in shambles, the government has decided to sell its wildlife to support the nation.

The government also has sought to sell its ivory stockpile for millions of dollars.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority did not say how much China paid for the 35 elephants but said it was "turning to friendly countries to extract value out of our wildlife."

The sale was reportedly happened on December 23, last year. As the news of a plane carrying the animals to China went viral.

However, the wildlife agency didn't comment on whether the elephants were adults which caused a concern among activists.

A similar outraged happened in 2015, when the news of sale of lions broke out.

The statement by Zimbabwe's wildlife agency said its conservation efforts have been affected by restrictions on selling the country's ivory stockpile and on trophy hunting of certain species.





