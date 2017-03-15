Delhi has worst quality of living in India: Study

In terms of quality of living, the National capital got the worst rating for a second consecutive year with a global ranking of 161, according to the Mercer 2017 Quality of Living Index.



Out of the total 231 cities from across the world that Mercer has ranked for quality of living, Hyderabad ranked 144 which shows the poor state of affairs of Indian cities when compared to other cities in the world.

Headquartered in New York, Mercer is the world's largest human resources consulting firm.

"The survey highlights that Indian cities that have been part of the survey haven't made much progress on the quality of living scale since last year," according to Ruchika Pal, Principal and India Practice Leader, Global Mobility, Mercer.

Hyderabad ranked the the highest Indian city butit also got 5 ranks down from last year's list of total 139 cities in the survey.

Pune and Bengaluru also slipped one spot to 145 and 146 respectively in this year's ranking.

Meanwhile, with a constant score, New Delhi continued to be ranked lowest in consecutive second year. The capital got 161th spot.

According to the report, Mumbai ranked at 154th spot followed by Kolkata (149) and Pune (151). Bangalore was rated the lowest at 177.

Mercer in its report said that Western European cities ranked their 2017 Quality of living rankings, with Vienna remaining in the top spot for the 8th year in a row.

Singapore tops the city infrastructure ranking, followed by Frankfurt and Munich both in 2nd place. Baghdad (230) and Port au Prince (231) rank last for city infrastructure, the report said.

Mercer's authoritative survey is one of the world's most comprehensive and is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments. In addition to valuable data, Mercer's Quality of Living surveys provide hardship premium recommendations for over 450 cities throughout the world; this year's ranking includes 231 of these cities.