Indian Railways aims to enhance travel experience; plans to launch upgraded Humsafar coaches with more facilities

Aiming to enhance the train travel experience, the Railways are launching new 'Humsafar' coaches equipped with facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, and fire and smoke detectors.



The upgraded coaches will also have mobile charging points and reading lights for every passenger. The changes have been planned after feedback from travellers.



"Humsafar trains are already running and we have got feedback from the passengers. So based on that, we have improved the facilities further by providing additional features," Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said after inspecting the new Humsafar coaches.



The first Humsafar train was launched in December in 2016 between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar. Last month, the all new Western Railways' first AC 3-tier Humsafar Express between Ahmedabad and Chennai was flagged off by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.



The new Humsafar Express, is a fully 3 AC service with modern facilities like GPS-based passenger information system, passenger announcement, fire and smoke detection and suppression system.



The upgraded coaches also have facilities like baby nappy changing pads, and tea and coffeemakers.



There will be a total of 11 Humsafar trains out of which six are operational.

