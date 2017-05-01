Indians love chocolate; purchased 2,28,000 tonne in 2016, leaving behind US

India posted the highest growth in retail sales of chocolates at 13% between 2015 and 2016, leaving behind the United States, United Kingdom and China.

India consumed a whopping 228,000 tonne of chocolates in 2016, being among the only two markets to see sales of chocolates grow in 2016, according to London-based global market firm Mintel.

Poland is the only other market to clock a positive growth at 3%. In contrast, Australia and Indonesia consumed 95,000 tonne and 94,000 tonne, respectively.

Sales in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France were flat over this period, while sales fell in Russia (-2%), Brazil (-6%), and China (-6%), according to the study. Mintel also said that India is now one of the world's fastest growing chocolate confectionery markets.

India's market has had a strong CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19.9%, in retail market value, between 2011 and 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2016 to 2020, the study said. "Chocolate confectionery had an uneven year in 2016.

Volume sales in developed markets remained flat, while the picture was a bit brighter in emerging markets, like India, where sales generally fared better," said Marcia Mogelonsky, director of insight, Mintel Food and Drink.

Our research indicates that consumers in India believe chocolate to be beneficial and convenient seemingly the key reasons behind the growth of the country's chocolate confectionery market both in value and volume, Mogelonsky said.

According to a consumer study by Mintel, 42% Indian consumers have eaten sweet or sugary snacks (other than biscuits) like chocolates and cakes in the past three months, rising to 53% of consumers aged 18 to 24.

Mintel research also revealed that over two in five Indian consumers (44%) find sweet or sugary snacks like chocolates and cakes to be healthy