Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer sees a steady start

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal was expected to perform really well at the box office since the king of romance had collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for yet another grand love story.



The box office expectations were undoubtedly high for Jab Harry Met Sejal as the film's trailers seem to have all the elements of the film becoming a blockbuster.



But has Imtiaz Ali's film lived up to the expectations? Let's find out.



According to early estimates, the opening day collections of the film was disappointing just like its reviews. The film reportedly collected around Rs 15 crore on its first day.



However, experts believe that in coming days, the film might become the third highest grosser for Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year and Chennai Express respectively. The movie witnessed more than 70-75 per cent occupancy on the first day in evening shows.



It has released in total 3200 screens in India.



Talking about the reviews, the film has failed to win appreciation from critics. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh even took to twitter and called the film uninpressive.







#OneWordReview...#JabHarryMetSejal: Unimpressive ððð

Good performances... Stunning locales... Bland and boring screenplay... Too many songs â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2017

It remains to be seen if the film picks up over the weekend and manages to cash in on the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday.